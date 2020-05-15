North Platte police are reminding city residents to abide by Gov. Pete Ricketts’ revised “directed health measure” as community events resume amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Even under the revisions that took effect Monday, the department said in a Thursday press release, most public gatherings of more than 10 people remain prohibited.
People also should continue staying at least 6 feet apart, washing their hands frequently and wearing masks if available to limit spread of the novel coronavirus, police said.
“The North Platte Police Department fully supports citizens getting out and enjoying any activity they choose,” the press release says. “But we would remind anyone doing so to use precautions.”
Police “have received complaints of DHM violations,” it adds, saying they’re working to educate business owners about how the directed health measure “pertains to their business license.
For the most recent version of the directed health measure applying to North Platte, visit wcdhd.org/file_download/inline/470b8a98-0cfb-4e48-9571-237e50f79253.
That version also applies within all six West Central District Health Department counties: Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Arthur, Hooker and Thomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.