North Platte’s COVID-19 small business gift-card program yielded more than $40,000 in reimbursable sales in its first two days, the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. says.
Thirty-nine businesses turned in receipts for the chamber to verify so they can receive dollar-for-dollar matches from the city’s Quality Growth Fund, chamber officials said in a Friday morning email.
The City Council Tuesday agreed to provide those matches from QGF’s reserved city sales tax proceeds, up to $2,000 per participating business.
Council members, at the request of the chamber and QGF’s Citizens Review Committee, redirected most of a $250,000 QGF fund set up for coronavirus-related small business loan assistance to support the gift-card program.
City and chamber members estimated about $200,000 of that fund will be available to match businesses’ proceeds from gift-card sales.
Receipts will be accepted for QGF matches until all money is spoken for. For information, visit nparea.com/business-gift-card-boost-program.
