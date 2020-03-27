Local businesses make donation to Salvation Army

Gateway Realty, Jerry Remus Chevrolet and Ashley Home Store threw out a challenge earlier this year to raise funds for the Salvation Army food pantry.
On Thursday morning, Sheri Bourne, owner and broker at Gateway, Garod Remus and Chandler Broman, manager at Ashley presented a check for $4,200 to Major Lynneta Poff.
“When we heard of the need for food for the Salvation Army, I reached out to Major Poff and told her we were interested in making a financial contribution,” Bourne said. “Collectively, we said we would match $4,200 if the community and surrounding areas would be willing to contribute.”
Bourne said the effort was successful.
“We are happy to be able to present the check to Major Poff,” Bourne said.
Poff said the money would be used to purchase food for the pantry.
“The food will go to people who need it,” Poff said. “An additional $4,000 was raised from private donations coming in specifically for our food pantry.”
The total contribution from the three businesses and the community was $8,400.
