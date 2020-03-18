The Lincoln County COVID-19 patient is an employee of Union Pacific, the railroad confirmed Wednesday.
“Despite implementing numerous measures to prevent COVID-19 infections, one employee at Bailey Yard tested positive for the virus,” said Raquel Espinoza, senior director of corporate communications and media relations for U.P.
Following U.P.’s pandemic response plan, a U.P. occupational health nurse reported to West Central District Health Department when the employee began experiencing symptoms, she said.
The employee and others who came in contact with him are under self-quarantine at home.
Espinoza said the employee’s work area is being decontaminated and sanitized.
The health department earlier reported that the man, who is in his 50s, was recently on a cruise and traveled to California.
