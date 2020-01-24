Five local spring and early summer events were recommended to receive North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau grants to help with operational expenses.
The bureau’s Advisory Committee administers the annual Visitors Bureau budget set by the County Board. Funded entirely by lodging tax revenue, the budget includes line items for grants to local events and attractions.
The County Board established the Advisory Committee under the authority of the Nebraska Visitors Development Act.
The committee made the following recommendations during its meeting Wednesday:
» The North Platte Belles softball program was recommended to receive $1,000 in sports incentive funds to help offset the cost of hiring umpires for softball tournaments this spring.
» The Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association, $1,012.50 in promotion funds to help cover marketing expenses for the pageant June 14-17. It is the event’s 65th year.
» The North Platte Area Sports Commission, $500 in promotion funds as well as up to $5,000 in sports incentive funds for the Buffalo Bill Brawl National Open Boxing Tournament. The event is set for July 31-Aug. 2 and is expected to draw up to 400 boxers from the region.
» The Huskin Auss Spring Show, $500 in promotion funds to cover the cost of producing brochures and a Facebook marketing promotion managed by the Visitors Bureau. The dog show, scheduled for April 24-26 at the D&N Event Center, also was recommended to receive $3,000 in event incentive funds to help offset the expenses of judges for the event.
» The All-In-One ticket promotion, $6,000 in promotion funds for the marketing including banners, rack cards, online marketing and ticket printing. The promotion partnership involves the Golden Spike Tower, the Lincoln County Historical Museum, the Buffalo Bill State Historical Park and the Cody Park Railroad Museum. The funds would also go toward a Facebook campaign managed by the Visitors Bureau.
The next round of promotional, event incentive and sports incentive grant applications is open, with an April 1 deadline for July, August and September events.
These applications will be considered at the Advisory Committee meeting April 22. Those interested in submitting a grant application can contact the Visitors Bureau at 308-5324729 and discuss the project with a staff member.
