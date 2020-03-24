There will be a Nebraska Passport program again this year, though it’ll start and finish about a month later than usual due to coronavirus concerns.
Fourteen west central Nebraska attractions were on the statewide list of 70 sites announced Monday by Nebraska Tourism for the 2020 Passport program.
Because travel is discouraged during the COVID-19 crisis, the program will run from May 23 to Halloween instead of May 1 to Sept. 30, said Nebraska Tourism Commission Executive Director John Ricks.
The program dates will be delayed again if health officials don’t believe a Memorial Day weekend start will be safe, Ricks said in a press release.
“While it’s unfortunate that we have to push back the start date of the program, due to what is going on in the world right now, we believe it’s the best decision,” he said.
“The Nebraska Passport program has a huge positive economic impact, and we’re excited to encourage traveling to hidden gems throughout the state when the program launches on its new start date,”
Nebraska Tourism figures indicate the visits to attractions on the 2019 list generated about $23.7 million in traveler spending, according to the press release.
Meanwhile, people waiting out the novel coronavirus can pre-order their passport books at nebraskapassport.com.
Virtual stamps can be collected via smartphones by downloading and updating “NE Passport 2020” from the Apple or Google Play app stores.
“We’re encouraging travelers to start creating a roadmap of your future Nebraska Passport adventures now — maybe a fun task while many are stuck at home during this tough time,” said Nebraska Passport program coordinator Madison Johnson.
The 2020 program will feature 10 themed statewide excursions with seven attractions each. People can turn in their passports at season’s end for a chance to win prizes.
This year’s categories are: Anything That Rolls, Art Cetera, Big Bites, Brew-HaHa, Fancy Plants, Little Bites, More to Explore, Roots Routes, Sip & Shop and Unexpectables.
Pop Corner, Prairie Friends & Flowers and Double Dips Ice Creamery are North Platte’s representatives on the 2020 Passport list.
Other participating attractions in The Telegraph’s traditional coverage area are listed alphabetically by town as follows:
» Arnold: BrewBakers Coffee House & Gifts.
» Broken Bow: Bonfire Grill & Pub.
» Cozad: 242 House Restaurant & Bar.
» Gothenburg: Pony Express Station Museum.
» Imperial: Lavender Market & Lavender Littles.
» Lewellen: The Most Unlikely Place.
» Madrid: Madrid General Store.
» McCook: Mac’s Drive Inn.
» Ogallala: The Driftwood restaurant.
» Valentine: Auntie D’s Gift & Coffee Shop; Bolo Beer Co.
