The Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center is the recipient of a $3,000 donation from three Shelter Insurance agents in North Platte.
Brad Hisel, Brent Roggow and Pete Volz made the announcement Friday morning that followed three weeks of receiving public input on which local nonprofit the combined donation should go to.
“It’s awesome that Shelter (Insurance) gave us this opportunity to give back to our community,” Roggow said. “We felt very fortunate as a group of guys to be able to do that. We know there are a lot of needs in the community and we just wanted to do our little part to help out.”
Roggow added that the Bridge of Hope should receive the funds within the next week. The nonprofit agency at 410 W. Fifth St. is a key resource in the area for youth abuse cases. The Bridge of Hope Child Advocacy Center serves 15 counties in west central Nebraska.
“It was good,” Roggow said. “We got a lot of feedback from the public and a lot of charity nominations.”
The three insurance agents asked for public input on their business Facebook pages after the campaign was announced April 10.
The trio each received $1,000 from the company’s Shelter Foundation to donate to the charity of their choice — a program that every agent within the company has the opportunity to use.
