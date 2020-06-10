A 30-year-old North Platte man was arrested Friday night after an assault at a residence in the 1100 block of South Tabor Avenue.
According to a North Platte Police Department incident report, officers arrived at the residence and found the man being restrained by two individuals. Officers learned that the man had shown up at the residence, entered without permission and attacked one individual.
The victim said the man made threatening comments, shoved her into a counter and wrapped his arms around her. The victim said that during the assault she was able to grab a kitchen knife and stab the man in the back, according to the incident report.
Two neighbors heard the woman screaming for help and rushed over to the residence. The man became combative with the two neighbors and assaulted them before he was restrained, according to the report.
The man was arrested on suspicion of third degree domestic assault, second-degree trespassing, stalking, burglary and third-degree assault
He was transported first to Great Plains Health, where he was treated for minor injuries, and then to the Lincoln County Detention Center.
The victim was also treated for minor injuries. It was determined that she stabbed the man in self-defense, according to the report.
