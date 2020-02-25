Mid-Plains CC to consider MPEA agreement
The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will consider approving a negotiated agreement with the Mid-Plains Education Association and the Mid-Plains Vocational Education Association at its regular meeting on Wednesday.
The board will go into closed session for negotiations before reconvening in open session to vote on the agreement.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the North Platte Community College North Campus.
The board will hear program reviews from the building construction and electrical programs.
Bids from auditors will be considered as well as bids for the Imperial campus expansion.
The board will consider appointing new members to fill vacant seats on the MPCC Facilities Funding Corporation.
Lincoln County commissioners approve Sheriff’s Office trucks
The Lincoln County commissioners approved the purchase of four pickup trucks for the Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
Two bids were offered, and the low bid of $45,328 from Janssen in North Platte was accepted. The bid was for four 2020 pickups and included trade-in of four pickups from Sheriff’s Office. The other bid, from Bill Summers, came in at $49,693.12 for four pickups.
The board also accepted the resignation of Darold Miller from the Noxious Weed Board for health reasons. The board will work on finding a replacement for Miller.
