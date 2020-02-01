Women of Achievement submission due date approaching
Monday is the last day to submit nominations for this year’s Women of Achievement awards.
Women can be nominated in these categories: business, cultural arts, education, volunteer, social services, government/law, medical and up-and-coming women of achievement. The latter category is for women 25 years old and younger.
Criteria for nominees are:
» Demonstrated achievement in the workplace or within the community.
» Commitment to service to the community and to improving the community in which she lives and/or the quality of life for others within the community.
» Evidence of socially responsible, ethical and outstanding leadership either in specific positions of responsibility or while engaged in service activities in the categories listed above.
Nomination forms are available online at womenofachievementnp.com.
A banquet honoring the award winners will be March 4 at the Holiday Inn Express, 300 Holiday Frontage Road. Featured speakers are Great Plains Health Foundation Director Kathy Bourque and North Platte Police Investigator Lisa Citta.
The North Platte Telegraph and NebraskaLand National Bank sponsor Women of Achievement.
Brewer removes his name from his amendment
State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon Friday withdrew his name from a constitutional amendment he proposed earlier this month to phase out Nebraska’s state income tax over four years.
Brewer said he decided to pull his name off Legislative Resolution 284CA because he’s cosponsoring Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman’s constitutional amendment (LR 300CA) to adopt a “consumption tax” in place of current state taxes.
LR 300CA “would do even more” than his earlier proposal because it also would abolish property taxes, Brewer told The Telegraph.
It’s a “much better” proposal, “and we have limited time with a 60-day session,” he said.
Brewer had planned to withdraw LR 284CA entirely, but cosponsor Sen. Andrew La Grone of Gretna objected. La Grone will continue as that measure’s sole sponsor, Brewer said.
Guardians of the Children hosting chili cookoff
Guardians of the Children Flat Rock Chapter is hosting its sixth annual chili cookoff from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road.
Lil’ Guardians will be selling cinnamon rolls and drinks. Team fee is $50 at the door. Each team is responsible for bringing their own roasters, electrical cords, bowls, spoons and condiments. There will be cash prizes for first, second and third place, and a prize for best decorated booth.
