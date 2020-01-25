North Platte man sentenced on drug related charges
LINCOLN — A 42-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison Thursday for distribution of methamphetamine.
Sean Heinemann will also serve three years of supervised probation after his prison term. The sentence was handed down by Senior U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp.
According to a release from the U.S Attorney’s Office, an undercover office met with Heinemann on Nov. 8, 2017, and purchased 27.04 grams of meth.
The case was investigated by the North Platte Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.
Two Brewer priority bills move to final reading
The Legislature Friday advanced two priority bills introduced last year by state Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon to the final stage of floor consideration.
Legislative Bill 153, which would grant a 50% state income tax break on military retirement benefits, and LB 582, which would change stolen-firearm laws, won second-round approval on voice votes.
Brewer introduced LB 153 during the 2019 session at the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts, who mentioned it among his top legislative priorities in his State of the State message Jan. 15.
Senators gave 46-0 first-round approval Jan. 13 to LB 153, which Sen. John Lowe of Kearney had named as his 2019 priority bill.
Brewer won a 43-0 first-round vote Jan. 15 to advance LB 582, which he designated as his personal priority bill for this year’s session.
It says people may be charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm not only if they know or believe it was stolen but also if they should have known or believed it was.
LB 582 includes an exception for anyone who has or disposes of a stolen firearm with intent to return it to its owner.
Possession of a stolen firearm carries a penalty of one to 20 years in prison.
Steel shop burglary being investigated
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary of a steel shop just south of U.S. Highway 30 outside of Sutherland earlier this week.
Deputies were called to the shop at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. The ensuing investigation determined that there was a forcible entry into the building, and a Makita brand saw, a bundle of copper wire and an electric fuel pump from a diesel tank had been removed.
Footprints were found at the scene.
Those who may have information on the incident can contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
