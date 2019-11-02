Four local organizations will receive grant funds from the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau.
The bureau’s Advisory Committee made the following grant recommendations at its monthly meeting Wednesday:
» North Platte Area Children’s Museum: $955 in promotion funds to help offset the cost of producing new rack cards promoting the attraction. The Children’s Museum recently celebrated 20 years of providing fun and educational activities to the children of the area.
» America’s 20th Century Veterans Memorial: $227.60 in promotion funds to help offset the cost of producing new trifold brochures promoting the attraction. Comments from visitors to North Platte’s veterans memorial compare it favorably to some of the most famous monuments in the nation’s capital, according to a press release from the Visitors Bureau. The brochure not only serves to promote the memorial but is also an order form for commemorative bricks.
» The North Platte Area Sports Commission: $1,500 in sports incentive funds to provide additional prize money to attract more competitors to the American Cornhole League regional tournament scheduled in December and $200 in sports incentive funds for annual North Platte Tank Race scheduled for March 2020. The Sports Commission is working toward the goal of increasing economic activity from sports tourism, according to the press release, and these events are a part of those efforts.
» The North Platte Eagles Club: $800 in sports event incentive funds to provide free lodging for visiting dignitaries attending the Eagles Pool Tournament scheduled for March 27-29, 2020. These visitors will be evaluating North Platte as a possible site for a national Eagles pool tournament.
The next round of promotional, event incentive and sports incentive grant applications is now open, with a Jan. 1 deadline for events occurring in April, May and June of 2020. These applications will be considered at the regular monthly advisory committee meeting scheduled for Jan. 22. Anyone interested in submitting a grant application is encouraged to contact the Visitors Bureau at 308-532-4729 and discuss their project with a staff member.
Grant funds, marketing and operating expenses for the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau are funded solely through the lodging taxes that are collected and remitted for overnight stays by lodging properties in Lincoln County.
