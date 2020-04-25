North Platte and Lincoln County law enforcement agencies have received a combined $94,010 in emergency federal grants to offset increased costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city received $36,002 and the county $58,008 in grants authorized by Congress earlier this month, said Nebraska U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.
He said agencies will have “considerable latitude” in using the funds, with potential uses including hiring personnel, paying overtime, buying protective equipment and addressing inmates’ medical needs,
“This funding is essential to safeguard our frontline public safety officials as they go about their duties in these critical times,” Kelly said in a press release.
The grants to North Platte and Lincoln County are part of $2.12 million in grants for Nebraska local law enforcement agencies under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program.
Agencies eligible for state and local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance grants this fiscal year were eligible for the emergency funds.
Kelly said the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice also received nearly $4.34 million from the program in a separate grant.
The state crime commission will develop criteria for sharing its grant with local agencies, he said.
