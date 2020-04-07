Walmart began limiting the amount of customers inside its buildings Saturday as a measure of social distancing, including at the location in North Platte.
No more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet of a given store are allowed to be in the building at a given time, according to the retail corporation. That amounts to about 20% of a store’s capacity.
The plan is once a store reaches it capacity, customers will be admitted on a “one-in-one-out” basis through a single entryway.
“While many of our customers have been following the advice of the medical community regarding social distancing and safety, we have been concerned to still see some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people,” Dacona Smith, Walmart’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, wrote in an April 3 press release. “We want to encourage customers to bring the fewest numbers of people per family necessary to shop, allow for space with other customers while shopping and practice social distancing while waiting in lines.”
Visitors at the North Platte Walmart, 1401 S. Dewey St., were allowed to enter and exit the building through the front grocery entrance. Those coming in were only allowed access through the west entrance after venturing up the sidewalk access and past signs reminding them to stay a proper distance away from each other.
Those leaving the store were only allowed to pass through the doors on the other side of the entrance.
A Walmart employee was situated by the doors and tracked the flow of traffic in and out of the store.
Walmart is not the only business that has taken recent steps to address the pandemic.
Hobby Lobby has closed its stores and furloughed employees, including for the North Platte location at 301 W. Eugene Ave.
The measure went into effect Friday night, according to a statement on the Hobby Lobby website and will be in place “until further notice.”
Signs placed at the entrance of the North Platte location stated: “Based on guidance from public health officials, we are closed effective April 4, 2020 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. We will be open when the situation improves and look forward to returning to normalcy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.