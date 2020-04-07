Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TUESDAY ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL...SOUTHWESTERN AND WESTERN NEBRASKA... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TODAY TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR FIRE ZONE 204... * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEZ206...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 206 SANDHILLS/VALENTINE NWR/NEBRASKA NATIONAL FOREST. IN NEZ210... FIRE WEATHER ZONE 210 FRENCHMAN BASIN. IN NEZ219...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 219 LOESS PLAINS. * WINDS...WEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. * TIMING...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...MID 70S. * LIGHTNING...NONE EXPECTED. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP MAY SPREAD RAPIDLY AND BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&