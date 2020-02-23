NP Catholic Schools board approves 2% increase on tuition rates
The North Platte Catholic Schools Board of Education approved a 2% increase in tuition rates for the 2020-21 school year, according to a press release.
The measure was approved at the board’s Tuesday monthly meeting.
According to the release, superintendent Kevin Dodson will present the 2020-21 budget for approval in March.
In other business, the board approved the school year 2020-21 calendar and voted unanimously to extend teaching contracts for 2020-21 to current faculty members.
Donations are nearing $1 million for the “Now is the Time” capital campaign, Endowment Director Wendy Dodson told the board. She said plans are on track to begin construction in May 2020. Kevin Dodson said the Nebraska Department of Education external visitation team will be on campus March 19 and 20 as part of the continuous improvement process for NPCS.
The next board meeting is at 7 p.m. March 17 in the St. Patrick’s High School library.
Lincoln County Commissioners meeting precede
The Lincoln County Commissioners will receive bids for up to four pickup trucks and consider acceptance of bid for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
The board will consider acceptance of resignation from Darold Miller as Noxious Weed Board member and procedure for filling vacancy.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.
Feds sending $10.7M for airport projects
LINCOLN (AP) — The U.S. Department of Transportation says it’s awarding $10.7 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants to 18 airports in Nebraska.
The grants include $750,000 to go to parking lot improvements and construction of an access road at Blair Municipal Airport.
The department is sending Lincoln Airport $360,000 to buy snow removal equipment and $450,000 to update the airport master plan.
Hartington Municipal Airport is getting $549,000 for runway rehabilitation, and Hebron Municipal Airport will receive $315,000 to fund the sealing of apron pavement surface and joints, plus the sealing of taxiway pavement.
