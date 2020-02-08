Nebraska Women in Ag Conference set for late February
The Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference, a two-day event that features workshops and presentations, is set for Feb. 20-21 in Kearney.
The conference at the Holiday Inn Convention Center at 110 Second Ave. focuses on five areas of agriculture risk management — production, market, financial, human and legal. There will be five general session speakers and more than 30 workshops over the two days.
There is a $75 fee for those who wish to register for one day of the event. The cost for two-day registrations postmarked or submitted on or before Sunday is $125 per person. The fee increases to $150 per individual on Monday.
In addition, participants can register a guest, a spouse or family member for $15 per meal.
Those interested in the conference can visit the website wia.unl.edu/conference and click on a registration link.
Hotel reservations should be made directly with the Kearney Holiday Inn at 308-237-5971. There is a special rate of $104.95 for the event.
Salvation Army local charity drive update
More local businesses have joined efforts to stock the North Platte Salvation Army food pantry.
The Westfield Shopping Center on Friday began a “Share the Love” food drive that will run through Feb. 21.
Businesses in the center will have grocery carts or baskets in which members of the public can place cash or food donations.
The businesses are accepting canned fruits and vegetables, soup, macaroni and cheese and potatoes as well as cash.
The participating businesses in the shopping center are Nebraskaland National Bank, Orr’s Dry Cleaning, Westfield Hallmark, Jordan Boston State Farm, Chiropractic Wellness Center, Bible Supplies and Gary’s Super Foods.
The joint venture is in response to a challenge from the North Platte Chamber of Commerce and Development Corp. to help replenish the Salvation Army food pantry. The Salvation Army announced last week that its shelves were nearly bare due to an increase in families seeking assistance this month.
Hunt’s Construction and Roofing Co. donated $1,000 worth of food earlier this week. The donation was matched by Gary’s Super Foods.
Then on Thursday, Gateway Realty, Jerry Remus Chevrolet and Ashley HomeStore announced their partnership in a challenge to support the pantry. The three businesses will match public financial donations up to an overall total of $4,000 in a campaign that continues through Feb. 20.
