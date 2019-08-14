Local talent featured at Music on the Bricks

Music on the Bricks will showcase hometown performers and bring a variety of music to downtown North Platte Friday and Saturday.
The weekend begins at the Espresso Shop on Friday featuring Blue Swing and Kim Baxter and his daughter, Mikaela. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the music moves outdoors onto Dewey Street with Blue Swing and Baxter performing again. Also performing will be Top Shelf Country, a classic country band with steel guitar and female vocalist Barb Dvorak; The WonderCult; The Jack Bunger Band; and Big Dan and the Jellystingers.
The styles will encompass a variety of genres including 1960s, light jazz, classic country, rock and blues.
The festivities start at 6 p.m. Saturday and will go until 1 a.m. There will be kids’ games, food, brews, refreshments and merchandise, courtesy of the North Platte Bulletin and other sponsors.
Renovations continue in downtown North Platte with historic signs, new awnings and windows on several stores.
The Music on the Bricks sponsors are Kwik Stop, Allo, First State Bank and the American Insurance Agency, NebraskaLand National Bank, Home Instead, the Lincoln County/North Platte Visitors Bureau, Original Town, Great Western Bank, the Espresso Shop, Wilkinson Development, Western Nebraska Bank and Noon Rotary, in cooperation with the Downtown Association.
Admission is $5 each night and advance tickets are available at the Espresso Shop, 419 N. Dewey St.