2020 Women of Achievement

The 2020 Women of Achievement, from left: Amy Minshull, Shae Caldwell, Mitzi Mueller, Kathy Swain, Fiona Libsack, Molly Morales, Tanya Roberts-Connick, Jodi Howard and Addilyn Wilson.

 Joan von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

The 2020 Women of Achievement are as follows:

Cultural Arts: Amy Minshull, owner of A Moment Photography and Nebraska Portraits

Volunteer: Kathy Swain, North Platte Chamber of Commerce vice president, involved in Leadership Lincoln County, Agri Business Committee, Tourism Advisory Council and Relay for Life of the Plains Committee

Social services: Molly Morales, TeamMates coordinator

Medical: Fiona Libsack, chief development officer of Great Plains Health

Business: Shae Caldwell, co-owner of Whitetail Screen Print and Whitetail Cycle Sport

Government/law: Tanya Roberts-Connick, chief deputy county attorney

Education: Jodi Howard, North Platte Public Schools Foundation executive director

Youth: Mitzi Mueller, North Platte Public Library children’s librarian

Up and coming: Addilyn Wilson, Miss Swedish Days Outstanding Teen

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.