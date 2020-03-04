The 2020 Women of Achievement are as follows:
Cultural Arts: Amy Minshull, owner of A Moment Photography and Nebraska Portraits
Volunteer: Kathy Swain, North Platte Chamber of Commerce vice president, involved in Leadership Lincoln County, Agri Business Committee, Tourism Advisory Council and Relay for Life of the Plains Committee
Social services: Molly Morales, TeamMates coordinator
Medical: Fiona Libsack, chief development officer of Great Plains Health
Business: Shae Caldwell, co-owner of Whitetail Screen Print and Whitetail Cycle Sport
Government/law: Tanya Roberts-Connick, chief deputy county attorney
Education: Jodi Howard, North Platte Public Schools Foundation executive director
Youth: Mitzi Mueller, North Platte Public Library children’s librarian
Up and coming: Addilyn Wilson, Miss Swedish Days Outstanding Teen
