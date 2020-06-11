After years and years of false starts, a location and vision for an industrial “rail park” in Lincoln County are breaking into full view.
It would sit on two tracts of land totaling 118 acres just east of Hershey, sandwiching the 8-year-old Greenbrier Rail Services train-car wheel manufacturing plant between U.S. Highway 30 and the Union Pacific Railroad.
North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. leaders said Wednesday they’ve secured five-year purchase options for those tracts from Dennis Steffes, who also sold Greenbrier its site in 2012.
They stressed that several months of work lie ahead to complete the park’s design, annex it into Hershey’s village limits and recruit an “anchor” manufacturing plant to pave the way for others.
Chamber President and CEO Gary Person revealed the preferred rail-park site two days after presenting it for the first time to the Hershey Village Board.
“These are just options to purchase,” Person said later Wednesday. “It doesn’t mean we’ll buy all of them or even any of them.”
But if the rail park can be completed, he added, local leaders can offer large employers their choice of four dedicated industrial sites to meet various needs.
The others are Twin Rivers Business Park and the developing Iron Trail Park warehouse area, both near the Walmart Distribution Center, and the North Platte Regional Airport at Lee Bird Field.
News of the rail-park plan thrilled Hershey’s five Village Board members Monday, said Chairman Tom Wolfgang, whose town previously annexed Greenbrier’s site.
“We’re excited about that, because it has the potential to increase housing needs in Hershey,” he said Wednesday. “It’ll also be a great stimulus for our businesses in town. It helps keep our community vibrant.”
The news audibly cheered county and North Platte leaders long frustrated in trying to boost rail access without hindering operations at U.P.’s Bailey Yard, the world’s largest.
“Obviously we’ve needed some really good news. We’ve needed a home run,” chamber board President Dr. Richard Raska said in between surgeries at Great Plains Health.
“This is something that, because we’re situated in the center of the country, can be a really good thing” in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and Bailey’s job reductions since 2018, Raska said.
Lincoln County Commissioner Joe Hewgley said he’s been part of innumerable efforts to find a feasible rail-park site during his 35 years on the County Board.
Both the chamber and the North Platte Development Corp. before it “have discussed sites as far as 15, 20 miles out of North Platte,” Hewgley said.
Those initiatives always fizzled, he and other leaders said, due to fears a rail park might cause serious congestion for U.P. in and near Bailey Yard.
But they said U.P. executives from CEO Lance Fritz on down have actively aided their cause since the railroad launched its “Unified 2020” efficiency plan in late 2018.
Bailey has lost between 200 and 300 jobs since then, mostly related to Unified 2020 but more recently from lost U.P. business due to the novel coronavirus. The yard still employs nearly 2,000 people.
Local leaders say U.P. has recognized fresh business opportunities by encouraging the rail park, which also promises to help replace skilled-labor jobs lost at the yard.
“I think they’re wanting to be a willing partner. It’s a win-win for everybody,” Hewgley said. “Even though it’ll be near Hershey, Brady benefits and everybody (in the county) benefits.”
“The support and guidance (from U.P.) has been absolutely outstanding, and we are very appreciative,” said Person, who thanked Steffes for his “outstanding cooperation” in making his land available.
He said Greenbrier’s eight years of successful operations just six miles west of Bailey also helped settle the long site search. The firm operates several plants at key U.P. rail centers.
“This is the absolute closest proximity we could get to North Platte,” he said. “Having an existing spur (for Greenbrier) made it even more logical to have it there.”
Wolfgang said he expects the chamber and Village Board to sponsor a town hall meeting on the rail park later this summer, assuming COVID-19 restrictions can continue to be eased.
The western rail-park tract sits kitty-corner across U.S. 30 from Hershey’s northeasternmost neighborhood. The eastern tract includes the former Hershey Flying Service airstrip and is generally bordered by the railroad, the highway, Parkway Road and Wild Rose Road.
Person said it will take until late this year to complete the rail park’s design work. It’s being financed by chamber funds, a $25,000 Nebraska Public Power District grant and $75,000 from North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund.
He and Raska said the North Platte City Council’s QGF grant April 1, which helped land the NPPD grant, reinforces the importance of setting aside a portion of city sales tax proceeds into that fund.
North Platte voters likely will be asked in the Nov. 3 election to renew QGF for another 10 years. A City Council discussion is expected July 7, Person said.
