West Central District Health Department was contacted today by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and was informed that the COVID-19 case in Logan County was entered into the electronic tracking system incorrectly by another department, according to a press release.
This means the Logan County case count is still zero. The case assigned to Logan county in error will be updated to the correct county today at 6 p.m. The current WCDHD case total is 16 in Lincoln County.
