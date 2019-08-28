Wes Grady was involved in many aspects of the North Platte community and had a positive impact throughout his years.
Grady, 78, of North Platte, died Friday at Great Plains Health under hospice care. He was a longtime resident of North Platte, having moved to town in 1963 after graduating from college.
He began a long career in real estate at that time, which culminated in 2012 when he sold Gateway Realty to partner Sheri Bourne.
Bourne said she appreciated Grady and would miss her longtime friend.
“He had what we call ‘Wes euphemisms,’” Bourne said. “One of them was ‘if you can’t do it right the first time, you certainly don’t have time to do it right the second time,’ and many, many things like that.”
Another comment he always made, Bourne said, was, “If two people always agree, one of them is not necessary.”
“We didn’t have any problems,” Bourne said with a laugh.
Bourne said Grady was very genuine.
“When JoAnne (his wife) would call the office, we could be in a very serious discussion,” Bourne said. “But when he picked up the phone, his eyes changed, his facial expression changed and he’d always say, ‘hi there,’ in such a tender voice. That was sweet to witness his love for JoAnne.”
She said he was extremely patriotic and was very appreciative when Gateway was able to put the flag up at the office.
“He was very hard working and he led by example,” Bourne said.
She said if there was one word that would describe Grady it would be “integrity.”
Dr. Jim States, a longtime friend, agreed with Bourne’s assessment.
“He sold us most of our houses and he was always a very honest and sincere person,” States said. “He was not pushy in his real estate transactions with us and other people.”
States said he and Grady and their wives became close through Marriage Encounter many years ago.
“Since then, we’ve just been really close friends,” States said. “He was a very religious man, very kind to other people and just a nice person.”
His impact in the community ran deep as Grady was involved on various boards.
“He has always been very involved, since moving to the lake about 13 years ago, on our Lake Maloney Property Owners Association,” States said. “One thing he contributed to out here at the lake was at one point a department in Lincoln decided to make all of the property out here at Lake Maloney be in a floodplain situation that required us to have flood insurance.”
States said Grady went to battle for the homeowners.
“I think he made a trip into Lincoln to talk about how our lake is so regulated with canal systems and NPPD that there’s no way the water is going to raise 3 or 4 feet and flow into our homes,” States said.
Through his efforts, he got the decision reversed, States said, and “that was a major contribution to all of the property owners out here that had a loan.”
The Gradys and States spent a lot of time socially together.
“I can think of at least three or four trips when we went to Canada fishing,” States said. “He was just a close friend you could confide in.”
States said and he was always a good thinker.
“He wouldn’t get real emotional on issues, but he was just a good, solid thinker and he would give you his opinion on things,” States said. “I always admired him for that.”
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Douglas A. Delp officiating. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.