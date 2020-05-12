Brooke Luenenborg and Angela Blaesi advanced to the general election as the top vote getters in the contest for Ward 2 of the North Platte Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday.
Luenenborg collected 642 votes, Blaesi 587 and Pat Cullen finished third with 399 in a close race. Results are unofficial until certified by the Election Board.
The three candidates threw their hats in the ring to fill the seat after Mike Morrell announced he would not seek another term.
Matthew Pederson in Ward 3 and Skip Altig in Ward 1 both ran unopposed.
“I really didn’t know what I expected the results to be,” Luenenborg said. “I think Angela and Pat are both really good candidates. Someone asked me today if I was nervous and I said ‘no’ because I think any one of the three of us would have done well on the board.”
Despite the restrictions caused by COVID-19, Luenenborg said she felt like the voters were still given the opportunity to learn about them.
“I just want to thank everyone for taking the time to get to know the candidates and for going out and voting,” Luenenborg said.
Blaesi said she was looking forward to the opportunity to continue on to the general election in November.
“I think Ward 2 has two good people to fill that seat,” Blaesi said. “It’ll be exciting to see what happens.”
Blaesi also said she felt like her message got out to the voters.
“I just want parents to know what’s going on in the district and I want them to be a part of the decision making process,” Blaesi said. “I don’t want them to be surprised after the board vote has gone through.”
Blaesi said she was thankful for everyone that went out and voted today.
“I’m a little disappointed,” Cullen said. “But I hope that the two candidates as they move forward understand the need to serve all kids here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.