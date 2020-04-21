Those streaks of lights you may have noticed dart across the sky over the past few nights? Yeah, it was part of a meteor shower that will continue to put on a strong show in Nebraska through at least the end of this week.
The Lyrid meteor shower should peak in the area Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to Thomas Robinson, a mathematics, science and astronomy teacher at Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff.
He said the best time to view the shower should be around 1 a.m. central time on Wednesday. The shower should continue through roughly Friday.
The Lyrid shower is an annual event as the earth is passing through a comet’s debris.
Robinson said as the comet travels around the sun, it begins to evaporate and parts of it are knocked off. The earth then passes through that trail and the debris burns up in the atmosphere.
“All (meteor showers) are good but the Lyrid is especially good,” Robinson said. “For any given shower you might see about four or five meteors an hour. For this you are talking about 10 to 20 an hour.”
Robinson said the place to look is in the constellation Lyra, which he said is nearly straight above when you glance into the night sky in Nebraska. The further a person is away from light pollution from a city, the better the show will be to watch.
He added that the shower could be easier to view as it is currently a new moon cycle.
“The last few showers were in a phase in which the moon was really bright that made (the shower) tougher to see,” Robinson said, “but the moon won’t be a problem this time and (the shower) should be a good one.”
