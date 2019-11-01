Madison Middle School students raise $700 for Fire Department

The Madison Ambassadors in the Community club called on the North Platte Fire Department to rescue Principal Bobbi Isom from the Madison Middle School roof on Thursday.
Dressed as a witch for Halloween, Isom said her “varoom broom ran out of gas” and she needed help to get back down to the ground. She waited while North Platte firefighters raised the bucket and buckled her in for the ride down.
“I flew up there and I couldn’t get back down, so they had to call the Fire Department,” said Isom. “It was cold and I’m a little bit afraid of heights.”
She said she felt pretty safe after the firefighters buckled her in.
“The MAC club is awesome,” Isom said. “It’s a great experience for them because they’re able to give back to the community and it’s a great experience for the community because they can see the middle school kids are awesome and can give back.”
Madison teacher Kelly Smith is new to the district and she started the MAC after-school club.
“The MAC club decided to do this because October is Fire Prevention Month,” Smith said. “The Fire Department came to the after-school club on Monday and gave a very extensive talk for over an hour, more specialized about paramedics, chemical burns and hazmat, extrication from vehicles, retrieving toddlers from hot cars in the summer.”
The goal for the club was to raise $500 to send Isom to the roof. On Tuesday, the students started receiving money from the community, and although Smith said she hadn’t finished counting the funds, they had raised about $700 so far.
“The message was sent out to the community that our first responders do need the honor, do need the recognition,” Smith said. “But our kids wanted to give them money because, as always, they have to keep learning through training and keep all their training up to date. We felt this money will help them afford that.”
Fire Chief Dennis Thompson was on hand.
“This has been a fun day,” Thompson said. “When Mrs. Smith reached out to me and told me what they were going to be doing, it was exciting and humbling that students were thinking not just about the Fire Department, but the community in general.”
He said there are a lot of great people doing great things in this city.
“That they chose to help us in this instance is amazing,” Thompson said.
