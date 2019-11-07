Making it consistent: NPPS coordinates curriculum across district

The North Platte Public Schools have taken steps to provide consistency in elementary school teaching practices throughout the district, district officials say.
Trent Benjamin, director of elementary teaching and learning for the district, said the objective is to create equal opportunity for students to gain an education. The Nebraska Reading Improvement Act (LB 1081) went into effect in May 2018 and schools were mandated to improve reading skills.
The North Platte district adjusted scheduling so all elementary schools’ reading classes are meeting at the same time and reading the same material at the same time.
“First off, we wanted to make sure every child was getting the same education at all the buildings and the same materials being taught,” Benjamin said. “By having a master schedule, we hope to build better consistency across the district, create better apple-to-apple conversations districtwide with teachers.”
All fourth grade classrooms across the district read the same story at the same time. Tara Foster, a fourth grade teacher at Lake School, said that helps with structure.
“They’re doing the same thing we’re doing today,” Foster said. “The teachers are questioning kids about it because they had a first read on it yesterday. They ask the same types of questions and they’ll have kids have a second read on it.”
Foster said that will help both the teachers and the students.
“I do like the consistency in the schedule,” Foster said. “I feel good — I’m a parent too — knowing my child is going to get the same opportunity no matter where they go to school, having the same common resource of Journeys (Reading and Literacy Program).”
She said the change also helps her collaborate with other teachers.
“As a teacher, I love it because I can call on other teachers if they have a great strategy for this that they’ve done before,” Foster said. “We share a lot of ideas back and forth.”
Foster is a member of the language arts curriculum team.
“This year, our team got together and actually kind of planned out the year,” Foster said. “Those shared resources are already available online and it’s really nice as far as knowing what resources you already have available.”
Benjamin said when different teachers are doing things differently, it’s difficult to figure out what is working and what isn’t. With the scheduling consistency, Benjamin said, the Journeys program is being used to its full potential and there are fewer variables when it comes to analyzing the data.
“We didn’t have a clue what we were having success with and what we were not,” Benjamin said, and having a more structured environment will help.
“We assess (students) three times a year to see where they are,” Benjamin said. “If they’re two levels below what we see at grade level at the time of year, then they receive the LLI (Leveled Literacy Intervention), which is the intervention program.”
The Fountas and Pinnell Leveled Literacy Intervention System, Benjamin said, is an intensive, small-group, supplementary program for students who find reading and writing difficult. The goal is to lift the literacy achievement of students who are not reaching grade-level expectations in reading by having more one-on-one interaction with a teacher or para.
This year with the reconfiguartion of Lake and Osgood schools, both fourth grade teachers are in the same building, and that has also added to the benefit of the consistent schedule.
“I absolutely love having our other fourth grade teacher right next door,” Foster said. “We collaborate daily, sometimes twice a day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.