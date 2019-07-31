Making sure school stays cool

Time’s running out this summer not only for children to enjoy their school vacation but also for workers rushing to finish school maintenance projects. Motorists passing North Platte’s Jefferson Elementary School Tuesday morning could see a crew from Knobel Refrigeration Inc. replacing an air-conditioning unit atop the school with help from a gigantic crane. The 2019-20 school year for North Platte Public Schools opens Aug. 19 for grades K-9 and the following day for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors.