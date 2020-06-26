A 28-year-old man who police say led law enforcement in a pursuit early May 22 before crashing into the City Discount Liquors building did not make his appearance in Lincoln County Court on Friday.
A warrant was issued for William D. Butrick II, who was scheduled to be arraigned on a felony charge of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and a misdemeanor count of driving under license suspension.
According to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office release, a deputy attempted to stop the 2001 Nissan Maxima driven by Butrick at 2:40 a.m. May 22 at the intersection of 11th Street and Augusta Avenue.
The vehicle refused to stop and headed east on Ninth Street. The vehicle went out of control at the intersection of Ninth and Jeffers streets, according to the release, and struck a light pole before hitting the building.
Butrick was ejected from the vehicle, which burst into flames.
The North Platte Fire and Rescue Department put out the fire, and Butrick was transported to Great Plains Health for his injuries.
According to Lincoln County Court records, Butrick is also scheduled for an arraignment July 8 in another case. Butrick is charged with driving under suspension in that case after he was stopped in North Platte on June 3.
