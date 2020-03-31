A 37-year-old man arrested March 5 in a human trafficking investigation in Furnas County made a court appearance Monday.
Terry L. Smith, who is charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and human trafficking of a child, waived a preliminary hearing in Furnas County Court.
The motion came after Joseph H. Baumbach, 59, of McCook, also arrested on March 5, waived his preliminary hearing on March 24. He is charged with manufacturing child pornography and tampering with physical evidence.
In addition, a preliminary hearing for a third suspect, Jacob E. Kramer, 21, of Oxford, was continued to April 20. Kramer is charged with first-degree sexual assault and human trafficking of a minor.
No district court dates for Smith or Baumbach have been set.
The arrests were part of an ongoing investigation in Furnas County and made with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.
Two Oxford men were arrested in late February.
Carl J. Kramer, 49, was charged with three counts of human trafficking of a minor. He has a preliminary hearing set for April 20.
William J. Quinn, 55, was charged with human trafficking of a minor, first-degree sexual assault of a child, first-degree sexual assault and child abuse.
In addition, Dylan J. Brooks, 24, of Omaha, is charged with two counts of human trafficking of a minor, two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of producing child pornography.
Quinn’s and Brooks’ cases have moved to district court after preliminary hearings March 18.
