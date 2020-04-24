The case of a Colorado man accused of killing his fiancee and disposing of her body in a North Platte pond has been sent to district court.
William H. Stanback, 40, of Greeley had a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lincoln County Court, where Judge Kent D. Turnbull found probable cause to bind over the case to district court.
Stanback, of Greeley, Colorado, is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in the death of Kimberly Ermi in the first week of March.
The last count was part of an amended complaint filed Thursday.
Stanback is being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center on $5 million bail. He must pay 10% of that amount to be set free.
No district court hearing date for Stanback has been set yet.
Stanback also faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in a separate case involving a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on March 17. That case was bound over to district court on Thursday as well. He is being held on $150,000 bail for that charge.
Stanback was charged with Ermi’s murder the day after the traffic stop.
North Platte Police Chief Daniel Hudson said March 19 that Ermi, 42, also of Greeley, died of multiple gunshots.
Walmart Distribution Center security team members on a routine check March 3 discovered Ermi’s body in the retention pond in the 3000 block of East State Farm Road.
