A 66-year-old man suffered multiple injuries Saturday morning when his pickup was struck by a train in Dawson County.
The individual suffered fractured vertebrae and internal injuries in the crash about 8:30 a.m. at a crossing on a private drive between County Road 409 and 410 a few miles west of Gothenburg, according to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.
There are no train crossing guards at the site.
The man was driving a 2016 Toyota Tundra pickup and was hit by a Union Pacific coal train.
The man was alone in the vehicle. He was transported by Gothenburg Fire and Rescue to Gothenburg Health and then airlifted to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
The crash remains under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
