A 39-year-old North Platte man could be facing multiple charges after an incident at his residence over the weekend and subsequent arrest.
According to a North Platte Police Department report, officers along with members of the North Platte Fire Department and Nebraska State Patrol responded to the 900 block of East Eighth Street in regards to a fire and a disturbance call.
An elderly woman told police that she and the man both live at the residence and that the man “had been out of control for a few days and was very upset with her.”
She said the man had kicked her in the face the night before and forced her to take an unknown medication. He reportedly would not allow her to leave and took away her phone.
According to the report, the next morning, she awoke to a smell and found a number of items burning in the living room. She said the man added more items to the fire and had blocked the front door with furniture.
She left the home through another door and called 911.
The man was located in the afternoon. As police attempted to arrest him, an altercation broke out. The man was subdued with a stun gun and eventually arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.