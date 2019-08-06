A 43-year-old man was arrested Monday after witnesses told police he had a knife and was yelling at people near the 1400 block of Dewey Street.
Witnesses reported that the man had been screaming racial slurs at another man and had charged at him with a knife pointed toward him. No one was injured, and the man soon walked away.
An officer who was at a nearby traffic accident saw the man in the 100 block of East Leota Street and arrested him. During a patdown, police found an 8-inch-long, fixed-blade hunting knife.
The man was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats, carrying a concealed weapon, disturbing the peace and being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.
The man remained jailed Tuesday at the Lincoln County Detention Center.