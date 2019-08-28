A 35-year-old North Platte man was arrested Sunday night after leading police on a pursuit on his motorcycle, North Platte police said.
Police had received information that Eric White, who was wanted on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, was in town riding a black motorcycle.
About 9:24 p.m., police said, an officer saw a man riding a black motorcycle with no license plates near Third Street and Buffalo Bill Avenue and attempted to stop him.
The biker did not stop and drove south on Buffalo Bill Avenue to West State Farm Road, then headed east. Police said he reached speeds near 90 mph.
The motorcycle ran a red light at State Farm Road and U.S. Highway 83, then turned left at State Farm Road and South Parkway Drive. The rider lost control while trying to turn left on Sunrise Drive and laid the motorcycle down. He ran north through an empty field.
The man was eventually arrested and identified as White.
During a search, police said, he was found to have suspected methamphetamine, police said. The motorcycle was found to have been stolen from Denver.
White was charged in Lincoln County Court with felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, theft by receiving a stolen property, and hit and run. As of Tuesday afternoon, White was jailed at Lincoln County Detention Center. His bail was set at $100,000.