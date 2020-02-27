A 37-year-old North Platte man arrested at Lake Maloney is being charged with three felony counts.
Aaron D. Kirts, who made an appearance Thursday morning in Lincoln County Court, is charged with aiding and abetting a robbery and being a habitual criminal in one case, and a second offense of resisting arrest in another case.
Judge Joel Jay set Kirts’ bail at $150,000. He needs to pay 10% to be released.
Jay also continued Kirts’ separate bail of $5,000 for misdemeanor charges of second-degree criminal trespassing and failure to appear in connection with a Jan. 23 case.
A hearing was scheduled for all three cases on March 19.
An arrest warrant was issued for Kirts on Feb. 21 after he failed to appear for a court hearing on the misdemeanor charges. He was also under investigation in a robbery case that happened on Feb. 23, according to North Platte police.
On Monday evening, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office located Kirts and a 22-year-old woman in a vehicle at the Kansas Point Campground at Lake Maloney. The 22-year-old, who was driving, attempted to flee from the pursuing deputies, but lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. She was arrested, but Kirts fled into the nearby wooded area.
Law enforcement continued to search for Kirts throughout the night. He was arrested about 1 a.m. Tuesday after a resident saw him on their property southwest of Lake Maloney.
He is being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center.
