A 21-year-old man was arrested late Wednesday in North Platte after a report of a firearm being discharged on Interstate 80.
According to a North Platte Police Department report, officers received a report at 11:27 p.m. of a man firing a gun out of a vehicle in the area of I-80 and Newberry Access.
The officers found the vehicle in a parking lot in the 3200 block of South Newberry with two males sitting inside.
Witnesses told police that one of the individuals, a 21-year-old man, had produced a handgun and began firing several shots out the window of the vehicle and into the air, according to the report.
The officers found the handgun inside the vehicle and spent shell casings in the road.
The man was arrested on suspicion of discharging a fire from the highway, as well as a second offense of carrying a concealed weapon and using a weapon to commit a felony.
He was transported to the Lincoln County Detention Center.
