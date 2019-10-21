A 28-year-old man was arrested late last week in connection with a knife assault in North Platte last month.
A North Platte Police Department report stated that officers received information last Thursday that Ismael Venegas was in the 2500 block of West Ninth Street. Officers found him and he was arrested on two warrants charging him with second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
According to the report, officers found a set of brass knuckles on Venegas, who is prohibited from possessing a deadly weapon.
Venegas was wanted for an assault Sept. 17 in the 2100 block of East D Street that sent another person to the emergency room with a serious arm injury.
Police said the two had argued, and Venegas eventually drew a knife and assaulted the other person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.