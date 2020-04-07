A 26-year-old York man was arrested Sunday after he led Nebraska State Patrol members on a high-speed multi-county vehicle pursuit on Interstate 80.
The pursuit began near Lexington and ended near Kearney. The driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of multiple offenses: felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under the influence of drugs, driving under suspension, resisting arrest, possession of methaphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, criminal mischief and numerous traffic violations.
He was transported to the Buffalo County Detention Center, according to a state patrol media release.
The state patrol received a call at 8:45 a.m. Sunday from a motorist who advised of a dangerous driver headed eastbound on I-80, according to the release. A trooper was able to locate the vehicle in Dawson County and observed it traveling 102 mph and passing another motorist on the shoulder. The trooper attempted a traffic stop near Lexington at mile marker 236, but the driver refused to stop, which initiated a pursuit.
At one point of the pursuit, the suspect threw a container of a white, powdery substance from the vehicle that was retrieved by another trooper. The vehicle also intentionally struck multiple road signs as it fled from troopers, according to the release.
Troopers successfully deployed spike strips to slow the vehicle at mile marker 263, just outside Odessa. As the vehicle reached the Kearney rest area on I-80, a trooper performed a tactical intervention maneuver to bring the suspect’s vehicle to a stop.
