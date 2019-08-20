A man was cited last week after entering the Lincoln County Courthouse with a knife, marijuana and THC wax, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
About 1:30 p.m. Thursday, a deputy inside the courthouse was contacted after a courthouse security guard had stopped a man and made him remove a knife in a box and put it in a locker.
The guard then noticed suspicious glass objects inside the man’s backpack showing through the X-ray machine, and after the man had already been let through, he decided his suspicion was worth calling a deputy inside the courthouse, Chief Deputy Roland Kramer said.
The man was removed from a courtroom, and the deputy searched his backpack. He found three containers of raw marijuana, glass containers of THC wax, and baggies and plastic tubes that had residue inside, Kramer said.
The man was cited on suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Kramer said that if a lab test of the items detects cocaine or methamphetamine, a warrant will be issued for the man’s arrest.