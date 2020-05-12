A 21-year-old North Platte man was sentenced Monday to four to eight years in prison for a sex abuse case involving a then-15-year-old girl in 2018.
Levi J. Carlton had pleaded no contest March 9 to an amended count of attempted first-degree sexual assault of a minor.
Carlton, who was 19 at the time of the incident, was originally charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor.
Lincoln County District Judge Richard Birch credited Carlton with 309 days served.
Also Monday, Nathan S. Urbina, 20, was sentenced to prison in a pair of cases.
Urbina was sentenced by Birch to two to four years on a first-degree assault charge that stems from an incident on June 11, 2019.
Urbina pleaded no contest to the charge on March 9. He was not credited for any days served.
In addition, Urbina was sentenced to three to five years for unlawful discharge of a firearm in a June 21, 2019, incident.
According to court records, Urbina fired a round from a shotgun from Antelope Road that struck the trailer of an occupied semitrailer truck on Interstate 80.
Antelope Road runs parallel to the interstate. Urbina claimed he was shooting at a tree and missed.
Urbina was credited for 295 days served in the case.
The two prison sentences will run one after another.
In other Lincoln County District Court action Monday (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Santanna M. Lenz, 37, was sentenced to 270 days in jail for two charges that stem from an incident on Oct. 1, 2018.
Lenz had pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine and an amended misdemeanor count of negligent child abuse with no injury on March 5. As part of the plea agreement, a count of intentional child abuse with no injury was dismissed.
Lenz was credited for 19 days served for both sentences, which will run at the same time.
» Aaron M. Tuenge, 32, pleaded no contest to violation of a three-year probation related to a charge of possession of a stolen firearm in 2016.
Tuenge was charged with driving under suspension in October, violating conditions of his probation that began in April 2017.
Tuenge was sentenced to 140 days in jail and credited for 78 days served.
» Timothy J. Cooper, 33, pleaded no contest to a amended misdemeanor count of resisting arrest in an incident Feb. 22. He was sentenced to 18 months of probation.
» Luzelena G. Flores, 44, of Wallace, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of third-degree assault in a menacing, threatening manner. He was sentenced to nine months of probation.
Flores was initially charged with two counts of making terroristic threats, stemming from an incident on Nov. 19.
» Rosilind R. Solis, 45, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of methamphetamine possession on Nov. 7, 2018.
As part of the plea agreement, a count of methamphetamine possession on Jan. 19 was dismissed.
Solis is scheduled to be sentenced on July 6.
» Angela C. Morales, 28, of Gillette, Wyoming, admitted to a violation of a 12-month probation that dates back to a charge of possession of methamphetamine in February 2019. Morales is scheduled to be sentenced on July 20.
» Anthony D. Fleecs, 22, admitted violation of his nine-month, post-release supervision that dates back to an original charge of making terroristic threats last September.
Fleecs violated multiple conditions of his probation in February.
He was sentenced to jail for the remaining 240 days on his probation and credited with 39 days served.
» Sydney M. Chapman, 37, of Hamden, Connecticut, pleaded not guilty to a count of possession of more than a pound of marijuana.
The charge dates back to an incident on Jan. 4.
A status hearing was scheduled for July 20.
» Eric Adams, 42, pleaded not guilty to five counts that stem from an incident on Feb. 22.
Adams is charged with using a deadly weapon to commit a felony, first-degree false imprisonment, making terroristic threats, committing intentional child abuse with no injury and domestic abuse in which a partner was threatened in a menacing manner.
A status hearing was set for June 6.
» Aaron D. Kirts, 37, pleaded not guilty to four counts over three cases
Kirts pleaded not guilty to a count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for an incident on Feb. 25.
He also pleaded not guilty to felony counts of aiding and abetting and being a habitual criminal in relation to an incident on Feb. 26, as well as a count of resisting arrest in a Feb. 24 case.
A status hearing was scheduled for July 20.
