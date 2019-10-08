An 18-year-old Wellfleet man was sentenced Monday to nearly a year in prison for stealing a vehicle in July.
District Judge Richard Birch sentenced Terry J. Barthel to 360 days in prison for the theft of a 2007 Dodge Nitro from a North Jeffers Street location and an attempted resale of the car over Facebook. Barthel, who pleaded guilty to the felony charge in September, also was sentenced for probation violations in two other, unrelated cases.
Barthel received concurrent terms for the probation violations. He was sentenced to 364 days, with credit for 196 days served, for possession of a stolen firearm in December 2018, and 254 days on two counts of first-degree forgery in April, with 135 days’ credit. Birch also required nine months post-release supervision.
Barthel was one of six individuals sentenced Monday morning in Lincoln County District Court.
» James B. Mosbarger pleaded no contest to felony charges of second-degree false imprisonment and third-degree domestic assault in an incident May 1. Birch sentenced him to concurrent terms of 364 days in prison with credit for 159 days served.
» Calvin Theus was sentenced to 18 months of supervision with specialized substance abuse conditions by Birch. Theus pleaded no contest to a felony count of methamphetamine possession and had another count dismissed by the state in a plea agreement.
» Justin Duca pleaded no contest to a felony count of third-offense shoplifting with a value of $500 or less. Birch sentenced him to 60 days in prison with credit given for 28 days served.
» Teddy J. Daniels pleaded no contest to two charges that were amended to misdemeanor counts for second-degree forgery, $500 to $1,500, and tampering with a witness. Birch sentenced him to 24 months of probation.
» Zachary Oldenkamp pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, third offense, and was sentenced to 90 days in prison by Judge Michael Piccolo. Oldenkamp was credited for 67 days served, and a count of driving without an ignition interlock was dismissed. Oldenkamp was arrested for a blood alcohol content of .10 on Aug. 1 and had previously been convicted on DUI charges in December 2014 and November 2016, both times in Douglas County.
In other court news Monday:
» Joseph G. Pfeister pleaded not guilty to a felony count of possession of methamphetamine that dates to an arrest on June 14. At the time of that arrest, Pfeister’s bail was revoked for a February 2018 incident in which he faced felony charges of possession of a firearm and concealed weapon as well as distribution of an exceptionally hazardous drug. Birch re-established $75,000 bail for Pfeister.
» William C. Grandel pleaded not guilty to three counts dating to an incident on Sept. 3. Grandel is charged with the felony counts of third-degree domestic assault, strangulation and second-degree false imprisonment.
Grandel’s post-release supervision was revoked in June for a previous case in which he pleaded guilty to a count of first-degree forgery in March. Birch set his bail at $25,000 in both cases.
» Ryan E. Walsh pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of possession of controlled substances (methamphetamine, suboxone and steroids) for an incident on March 26.
» Santanna Lenz pleaded not guilty to felony charges of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of child abuse.
» Kevin Mendonca pleaded not guilty to four counts (possession of a dangerous weapon; possession of a controlled substance; driving under the influence, first offense; and refusal to submit to a chemical test).
» William Butrick pleaded not guilty to a charge of escape after conviction. In July he failed to return to the Lincoln County jail after he was released to attend a scheduled counseling session.
» Latonya Campbell Tyan pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Her bail was previously lowered from $75,000 to $35,000, but Piccolo denied her request to have the bail lowered further.
» Logan J. Reed pleaded not guilty to charges of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, obstructing a police officer and having possession of a controlled substance for a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 on Aug. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.