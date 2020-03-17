A man who was shot while attempting to flee law enforcement near Lake Maloney in late February made an appearance in Lincoln County Court Tuesday afternoon.
James T. Mitchell, 32, of North Platte was arraigned on felony charges of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, assaulting an officer using a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine between 28 and 139 grams, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Judge Kent D. Turnbull set bail at $150,000. Mitchell would need to pay 10% of that amount to be set free.
Mitchell has a preliminary hearing set for March 26.
His court appearance came a day after he was released from a hospital in Omaha.
Mitchell was involved in one of two separate incidents at the Kansas Point Campground on the evening of Feb. 24.
While law enforcement were searching for a suspect in the other, unrelated case, a vehicle entered the campground. According to court documents, Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies ordered Mitchell, who was driving, out of the vehicle. Deputies observed marijuana and what appeared to be methamphetamine readily visible in the car.
Mitchell, who had an active warrant from a marijuana possession charge on Jan. 15, refused to leave the vehicle. While attempting to flee, Mitchell’s car struck a deputy as well as a patrol car, police said at the time. Deputies shot at Mitchell after he struck the deputy and the vehicle was stopped.
Mitchell was transported to Great Plains Health at the time.
