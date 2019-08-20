Ryan M. Baade will be sent to Nebraska’s prison system for at least three more months for driving away from a January car-pedestrian collision that killed David Kohlmeier of North Platte.
Baade, 34, received concurrent 20-month prison terms in Lincoln County District Court Monday — Kohlmeier’s 66th birthday — for unrelated felony counts of leaving the scene of a fatality accident and possession of methamphetamine.
Baade originally was charged with manslaughter and failing to stop and render aid in case of serious injury or death.
Attorneys later reached a plea agreement, under which Baade pleaded guilty June 17 to the two lesser charges.
In exchange, prosecutors dismissed the manslaughter charge, which under Nebraska law carries a maximum term of 20 years in prison.
District Judge Michael Piccolo’s sentence capped a clash by attorneys over an 11th-hour letter in which Baade blamed Kohlmeier for the collision on Rodeo Road at 6:43 a.m. Jan. 25.
Piccolo rejected that contention in his sentence.
“Obviously, as a result of your action, a person died,” the judge said as nine of Kohlmeier’s relatives and friends listened. “More compelling — and, in fact, shocking — is that you failed to stop and render aid.”
Piccolo also suspended Baade’s driver’s license for a year and ordered him to complete one year of post-release supervision by probation officers after his eventual release from state custody.
Family members and friends found the plea deal and the shortness of Baade’s sentence “very disappointing,” Kohlmeier’s sister Joyce Trosper said later Monday after returning to her home in Cambridge.
Her family also was “floored” to learn that Baade had a lengthy criminal record prior to Jan. 25, she said. If he causes someone else’s death while driving in the future, “hopefully it won’t be a family the next time.”
Baade, who received 206 days’ credit for time served in the Lincoln County Detention Center, could have received up to six years behind bars.
Under Nebraska’s “good time” sentencing law, the date when an inmate becomes eligible for parole is set by dividing the minimum sentence in half and then subtracting credit for time served prior to sentencing.
In Baade’s case, his 20-month sentence would be halved to 10 months, with his credit for time served subtracted after that. If he maintains good behavior in prison, he could be released in about 90 days.
Emotions flared in the normally solemn district courtroom Monday afternoon after North Platte defense lawyer Martin Troshynski submitted Baade’s letter along with autopsy, toxicology and blood-alcohol reports.
Though the letter wasn’t read out loud, Deputy County Attorney Angela Franz denounced it for trying to blame Kohlmeier as she urged Piccolo to impose the maximum possible sentence.
From what Baade wrote, she said, “he’s under the impression this was a death by suicide. This was not death by suicide. David Kohlmeier was killed by Ryan Baade’s striking him with his car and being left for dead.”
Baade’s letter, Franz said, also contended the fatal collision was solely Kohlmeier’s fault because Kohlmeier was wearing dark clothes. The sun rose Jan. 25 in North Platte at 8 a.m., more than an hour after the collision.
The previous day, Franz said, was Baade’s own birthday. He testified by deposition that he had drunk Jim Beam bourbon whiskey all night with a friend, then went out and got more, she said.
He left the friend’s house at 2 a.m. Jan. 25 and went home, but then got behind the wheel at 6:30 even though he had been drinking and already had a suspended license, Franz said.
“He strikes David Kohlmeier, he gets out of the car, (and) he approaches David, who was lying on the road,” she said.
As other motorists and passers-by watched, Franz said, Baade called out to him and touched him on the shoulder. But after one observer told him to stay, “he backs up, drives around the people and goes home.”
Once home, Franz added, “he picks up a cigarette, picks up a bottle of Jim Beam and starts drinking again.”
Troshynski said Baade heard from someone else that Kohlmeier had deliberately stepped in front of Baade’s vehicle.
“He’s not pushing it off as a theory,” he told Piccolo. “He’s saying what he heard.”
But Baade’s presentence investigation shows that Kohlmeier wasn’t blameless, Troshynski added. Baade “didn’t see him,” he said. Kohlmeier “walked into the roadway. He jaywalked.”
Even so, Baade “panicked, he took off and he pleaded to the crime” of leaving the scene, the defense attorney said. “It was an accident, and he pled for the crime he committed, which occurred after the accident.
“I ask the judge to sentence him with that in mind.”
When asked by Piccolo if he had anything to say, Baade said, “I just want you to know I truly am remorseful.” But Franz had already dismissed any apology in her sentencing recommendation.
“He may be showing remorse today,” she told Piccolo. “He wasn’t remorseful that day.”
Franz and Troshynski declined comment on Baade’s sentence later Monday.