A man in his 90s is the first person in Lincoln County to die of the new coronavirus.
Shannon Vanderheiden, the executive director of the West District Health Department, announced the death during a media conference Monday at the McKinley Education Center.
The man, who had underlying health issues, had been hospitalized since Sunday at Great Plains Health along with a woman in her 80s.
