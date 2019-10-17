Man pinned between pickup and trailer in Maxwell

MAXWELL — A man sustained unknown injuries Thursday afternoon when he was pinned between his pickup truck and the camper trailer he was hauling.
The incident occurred in the parking lot of Big Country Realty Auction, located at the corner of North Pine Street and U.S. Highway 30 in Maxwell.
According to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Lt. Dan Newton, the man was attempting to unhook the trailer from his Ford F-350 when the truck rolled back and pinned him.
The emergency call was made at 1:32 p.m.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Maxwell Fire Department responded to the scene. The man was freed and transported to Great Plains Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.