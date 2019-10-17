Man pinned between pickup and trailer in Maxwell

A man was taken to Great Plains Health with unknown injuries Thursday afternoon after he was pinned between a pickup truck and a camper trailer in the parking lot of Big Country Realty Auction in Maxwell.

 Tim Johnson / The North Platte Telegraph

MAXWELL — A man sustained unknown injuries Thursday afternoon when he was pinned between his pickup truck and the camper trailer he was hauling.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of Big Country Realty Auction, located at the corner of North Pine Street and U.S. Highway 30 in Maxwell.

According to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Lt. Dan Newton, the man was attempting to unhook the trailer from his Ford F-350  when the truck rolled back and pinned him.

The emergency call was made at 1:32 p.m.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Maxwell Fire Department responded to the scene. The man was freed and transported to Great Plains Hospital.

