A 72-year-old North Platte man recently was sentenced to serve consecutive one-year jail terms in a decade-old sexual assault case.
Miguel M. Sifuentes pleaded no contest in Lincoln County District Court Aug. 26 to two misdemeanor counts of third-degree, non-injury sexual assault in incidents as early as 2009. He was charged in the case last year.
Sifuentes had been scheduled for a jury trial Tuesday on a single felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child. Prosecutors replaced that count with the two misdemeanor counts under a plea agreement.
District Judge Richard Birch imposed the one-year jail terms and gave Sifuentes 191 days’ credit for time served on each count. He also ordered Sifuentes to register as a sex offender.
