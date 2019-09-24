The admitted shooter in a confrontation in a Rodeo Road trailer court last winter was sentenced Monday to twice as much prison time as the adversary he shot.
Lincoln County District Judge Richard Birch ordered Isaac R. “Ryan” Brown, 36, to spend four to 10 years in prison for felony first-degree assault.
Brown, who received 287 days’ credit for time served in jail, pleaded no contest to the charge Aug. 5 in exchange for dismissal of a related felony count of tampering with physical evidence.
Birch said he doubled Brown’s prison term from the two- to five-year sentence he handed down Sept. 9 to Anthony L. Bennett, 43, for attempted first-degree assault in the Dec. 9 altercation.
Authorities said Bennett, who also pleaded no contest under a plea agreement, had begun an argument with Brown that day through Facebook and text messages.
Bennett then drove to Brown’s trailer, located just outside North Platte’s city limits, to renew the argument. Before it was over, Brown had shot Bennett, who drove himself to the Great Plains Health emergency room and
underwent surgery.
Tanya Roberts-Connick, chief deputy Lincoln County attorney, told Birch that Brown’s actions that night were “at best reckless” and he “hasn’t taken accountability for what happened.”
But Brown and his defense attorney, Audrey Bellew, said he was in a car with his children and preparing to leave when Bennett drove up.
“Mr. Bennett blocked us and got out with a weapon in his hand,” Brown told Birch before the judge imposed the sentence. “I did what I had to do to get my children out of harm’s way.”
Though Brown was previously sentenced to prison in 2003, his presentence investigation shows his record had been clean since a dog-at-large charge in 2005, Bellew told the judge.
Despite “varying occurred of what happened,” Birch said, the encounter and the seriousness of its outcome made a prison term necessary.
Under Nebraska’s “good time” law, Brown would be eligible for parole — depending on good behavior — between about 14½ and 50½ months from now.
The law determines the earliest date of parole eligibility by halving the minimum sentence and the latest by halving the maximum sentence. Any credit for time served is deducted after that initial calculation.
Bennett, who received 270 days’ credit on his two- to five-year prison term, could be paroled in about three to 21 months, again depending on good behavior.
But paroled inmates remain under state supervision for the same length as their maximum term minus “good time,” as Birch indicated in wrapping up an unrelated case earlier Monday.
The judge sentenced Steven M. Wade, 32, of North Platte to two to six years in prison for felony distribution of methamphetamine in an incident on Nov. 7, 2018.
Wade, who received 240 days’ credit for time served, pleaded no contest Aug. 5 to selling 3 grams of meth to a confidential law enforcement informant for $200.
Birch agreed with a defense attorney Blaine Gillett that Wade didn’t appear to be “a major drug distributor.” Even so, “we’ve had a major problem with (meth) for a long time, and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better.”
The judge said Lincoln County’s district judges typically have sentenced drug dealers to two to six years. If they’re released in one year on good behavior, “then you’re on parole five years and they can help you with your (drug) problem,” Birch told Wade.
With 240 days’ credit, Wade could be paroled in as little as four months and as many as 28 months under the “good time” law.
