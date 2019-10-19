A 33-year-old man was sentenced this week in Washington County District Court in a child exploitation case that involved a North Platte woman.
Eric R. Schulkey was sentenced Tuesday to eight to 16 years in a case in which he persuaded single women through Facebook chats to exploit children in photos and videos over the internet. At the time of his arrest, he lived in Kennard, but recent court records show an Omaha address.
Kari A. Bock of North Platte was one of the women enticed by Schulkey. Bock, 34, was sentenced to 18 months’ probation in June in a plea agreement in which she cooperated with authorities in their investigation of Schulkey.
Bock’s two children, ages 6 and 8, were living with their father in another state when she was sentenced.
Schulkey pleaded guilty to a pair of reduced charges: possession of child pornography and incest with a child under the age of 18.
Both charges are Class 2A felonies and the sentences will run at the same time.
Schulkey initially was charged with eight felonies and one misdemeanor in the case, in which he allegedly reached out to hundreds of women.
