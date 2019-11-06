A 21-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to 280 days in jail Tuesday for his role in a fight in February.
Jackson L. Seitz pleaded no contest to an amended charge of third-degree assault in Lincoln County District Court on the day his case was scheduled for trial.
He was credited with 143 days served.
Seitz initially had been charged with first-degree assault in connection with the Feb. 22 incident.
According to police reports, Seitz punched another male who tried to intervene in an argument that Seitz was having with another person at Tail Race. The report says the male’s jaw was broken in two places and it was wired shut for approximately three weeks.
In another case, a 49-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to 12 months of probation for insurance fraud.
Jobe A. Castor pleaded no contest to an amended misdemeanor count of fraudulent insurance between $500 and $1,500.
He initially was charged with a Class III felony with the amount of the insurance fraud $5,000 or more.
According to the police report, a woman had purchased an auto liability policy for a 2000 Hyundai Elantra on July 21, 2016, and the next day reported she had a collision with a truck that Castor was driving.
According to the report, Castor said he was injured and his truck was damaged.
The fraud division of the Nebraska Department of Insurance found in a subsequent investigation that Castor had purchased the Hyundai on July 7 and then sold it around Aug. 16.
There was no evidence that the woman ever took possession of the vehicle, and she later admitted to investigators that Castor had promised her the car if she would help him stage an accident.
