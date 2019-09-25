A 37-year-old North Platte man Wednesday was given concurrent two-year probation terms after he accepted a plea agreement averting a bench trial in a pair of 2018 cases.
Terry J. Dressel, who had faced a total of seven felony counts, pleaded no contest to three reduced misdemeanor counts before Lincoln County District Judge Michael Piccolo.
Dressel previously had entered not-guilty pleas in one case to using a firearm to commit a felony, second-degree assault and three counts of intentional child abuse not resulting in injury. All were tied to an incident on Feb. 5, 2018.
Prosecutors Wednesday dismissed the three child-abuse counts and reduced the other two counts to violation of a concealed-carry permit and third-degree assault.
Dressel’s other case originally charged him with two felony counts of tampering with a witness on Feb. 8, 2018. Prosecutors dismissed one of those two counts and reduced the other to attempted tampering.
