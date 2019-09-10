A 43-year-old man shot when he and another man squared off in a Rodeo Road trailer court last winter received two to five years in prison for his role Monday in Lincoln County District Court.
Anthony L. Bennett, wounded by 36-year-old Isaac R. “Ryan” Brown in the Dec. 9 confrontation, had pleaded no contest Aug. 5 to a single felony count of attempted first-degree assault.
District Judge Richard Birch granted Bennett 270 days’ credit for time served in imposing Monday’s prison term, which could have been as long as 20 years.
The sentence accounted for Bennett’s previous criminal record but also the “extenuating circumstances” of the event’s outcome, Birch said.
Brown, who separately pleaded no contest Aug. 5 to felony first-degree assault, will be sentenced by Birch Sept. 23 for his part in the trailer-court showdown just outside North Platte’s city limits.
Bennett had driven to Brown’s trailer to continue an argument begun through Facebook and text messages, Chief Deputy County Attorney Tanya Roberts-Connick said in court last month.
The altercation climaxed with Brown shooting Bennett, who drove himself to the Great Plains Health emergency room and underwent surgery there, authorities said.
Bennett’s attorney, Martin Troshynski, noted during the sentencing hearing that Bennett “came close to losing his life” by engaging with Brown that day.
“I’ve had Anthony (on cases) a lot over the years,” Troshynski told Birch, “and I get the sense he’s had enough of what he’s been doing with his life.”
Later in Monday’s morning “motion day” session, Birch sentenced 50-year-old Philip L. Tyan of North Platte to up to three years in prison in the followup to a July 22 plea agreement.
Tyan pleaded no contest that day to three felony counts, all arising from incidents in January 2018, and admitted to violating his post-release supervision on a June 2016 charge of felony abuse of a vulnerable adult.
Birch on Monday imposed prison terms of three years each for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, as well as one year for a separate meth-possession charge.
All three will be served together, with credit for time served, said Birch, who disposed of the 2016 PRS violation by sentencing Tyan to 43 days already served.
The July 22 plea deal also dismissed a February 2018 case in which Tyan had faced felony counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of burglar’s tools and possession of a controlled substance.
